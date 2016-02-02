Companies release Super Bowl ads to maximize exposure

NEW YORK (AP) — A week out from the Super Bowl Sunday, a flurry of advertisers including Budweiser and LG Electronics released their game-day ads in the hopes of stoking excitement and building up shares on social media.

RELATED: Super Bowl 50

Because ads cost up to $5 million per 30 seconds, advertisers are looking to extend buzz to make their investment pay off.

"More than ever we're seeing very elaborate pre-game efforts to generate interest," said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management.

Here's a look at 10 spots that advertisers have released ahead of Sunday's game on CBS:

___

Avocados from Mexico

The trade group that promotes Mexican avocados has a quirky ad showing aliens in a museum appreciating human culture, including a Rubik's Cube and actor Scott Baio.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

BMW

Celebrities such as Harvey Keitel and Serena Williams call the new Mini Clubman car different names like "chick car" and "short man's car" before urging viewers to "Defy Labels."

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Budweiser

Actress Helen Mirren calls herself a "notoriously frank and uncensored British lady" and lectures drunken drivers about why it's a terrible idea.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

_

Heinz

To the tune of Harry Nilsson's "Without You," weiner dogs dressed up like hot dogs run excitedly toward people in ketchup costumes.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Honda

Sheep in a meadow sing Queen's "Somebody to Love," until their owner and a sheep dog drive up in a new Honda Ridgeline, which is also blasting the song.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

LG

Liam Neeson talks about the future in a sci-fi spot directed by Ridley Scott's son, Jake Scott, to promote an LG TV.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Pokemon

Pokemon's ad for its 20th anniversary was shot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and empowers children to "Train On."

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

_

ShockTop

"Silicon Valley" actor T.J. Miller trades insults in a bar with the orange-slice mascot for Anheuser-Busch's wheat beer.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

SunTrust

Actor Gary Sinese urges people to let go of financial stress, "let go and breathe" and have financial confidence.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

T-Mobile

Cellphone execs ask the rapper Drake to change the lyrics to "Hotline Bling" to sound more like a cellphone contract.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Dogs are the focus for an adorable ad by Subaru. A Golden Retriever drives the baby, buckled up in the car seat, until the baby falls asleep.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Kevin Hart makes an appearance as an overprotective dad.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Then there’s William Dafoe dressed as Marilyn Monroe.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

Welcome to Ryanville: actor Ryan Reynolds is everywhere you look.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

___

A unique commercial from Mountain Dew. #puppymonkeybaby

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]



Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.