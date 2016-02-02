Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 50 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lady Gaga to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 50

Posted: Updated:
In this Jan. 19, 2014 file photo, Lady Gaga arrives to attend the Atelier Versace Spring-Summer 2014 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris. In this Jan. 19, 2014 file photo, Lady Gaga arrives to attend the Atelier Versace Spring-Summer 2014 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris.

NEW YORK (AP) — Lady Gaga is set to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The NFL told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Gaga will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Carolina Panthers will take on the Denver Broncos.

Academy Award winning actress Marlee Matlin will perform in American Sign Language during the national anthem.

Super Bowl 50 will air on CBS, and halftime show performers include Coldplay and Beyonce.

Gaga's upcoming performance during the Super Bowl is another notch on her belt: She won a Golden Globe for her role in "American Horror Story: Hotel" last month and she's nominated for best original song at the next month's Academy Awards with "Til It Happens to You" from "The Hunting Ground."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-03-19 05:05:25 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    A life: Hawking defied ALS to become pre-eminent physicist

    Sunday, March 18 2018 10:47 PM EDT2018-03-19 02:47:18 GMT
    (Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP). In this Feb. 25, 2012 photo, Professor Stephen Hawking poses beside a lamp titled 'black hole light' by inventor Mark Champkins, presented to him during his visit to the Science Museum in London. Hawking, whose brilliant min...
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 
    Word by painstaking word, Stephen Hawking produced a masterwork of popular science that outlined his vision of time, the universe and humanity's place within it. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.