Health officials warn of possible tuberculosis exposure at Mesa College

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County health officials announced Tuesday that someone at San Diego Mesa College was diagnosed with tuberculosis and may have exposed others during the fall.
The period of possible exposure was between Oct. 23 and Dec. 17 of last year, according to the county Health and Human Services Agency, which did not identify the person who fell ill.
County and school officials are working to notify those who might have been exposed.
A tuberculosis case has been reported at San Diego Mesa College. https://t.co/9L1S6HBbhG— SD HHSA (@SDCountyHHSA) February 2, 2016
"Most people who are exposed to TB do not develop the disease, but those who have been exposed need to be identified because it can be treated and cured with medication," said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer.
The college began providing no-cost testing to students, faculty and staff at Student Health Services, Room I4-209, on Monday, and the service will continue as long as needed.
Symptoms of active TB include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.
TB in not uncommon in the San Diego region but has leveled off in recent years. There were 234 cases reported last year in the region, with 220 in the prior year.
More information is available by calling Mesa College Student Health Services at (619) 388-2774, or the county TB Control Program at (619) 692-8621.
