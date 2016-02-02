KGTV reporter, photographer hit by falling tree during storm - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

KGTV reporter, photographer hit by falling tree during storm

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A reporter and photographer from KGTV were hurt when a tree fell on them as they were covering the storm Monday morning.
     
Marie Coronel and Mike Gold were hit by a 50 foot eucalyptus in Mira Mesa. Gold was able to call 911 and firefighters freed them. Both were transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.
     
KGTV reports that Gold suffered a compound fracture to his leg and Coronel has injuries that will require surgery.
     
All of us here at CBS News 8 wish them a speedy recovery.

