KGTV reporter, photographer hit by falling tree during storm

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A reporter and photographer from KGTV were hurt when a tree fell on them as they were covering the storm Monday morning.



Marie Coronel and Mike Gold were hit by a 50 foot eucalyptus in Mira Mesa. Gold was able to call 911 and firefighters freed them. Both were transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.



KGTV reports that Gold suffered a compound fracture to his leg and Coronel has injuries that will require surgery.



All of us here at CBS News 8 wish them a speedy recovery.