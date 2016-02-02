R.I.P Eric Weddle's beard

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It all began with a warning.
I'm thinking of doing something crazy!!!!!!!!— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 2, 2016
For a second we thought he might be joining the L.A. Rams!
February 2, 2016
Then came the beard pictures.
February 2, 2016
Yes his beard! The beard he had been cultivating for years began to be no more.
February 2, 2016
Then there was a mustache.
February 2, 2016
Before we knew it, it was gone!
February 2, 2016
Even CBS News 8's Heather Myers was sad to see it go!
A sad morning. We all said goodbye to the beard: @weddlesbeard: pic.twitter.com/f9l2k6l5Gk”— Heather Myers (@HeatherCBS8) February 2, 2016
We love you too Eric Weddle!
The beard will never dieeeeeeee. Haha. Love you guys. New beginnings baby. Edub is running the show from now on.— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) February 2, 2016
Let's just hope that beard didn't hold Weddle's strength like Samson's hair held his strength!
Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!