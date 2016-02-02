R.I.P Eric Weddle's beard - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

R.I.P Eric Weddle's beard

Posted: Updated:
By Paco Ramos, KFMB Interactive Editor
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It all began with a warning.
 


For a second we thought he might be joining the L.A. Rams! 
 


Then came the beard pictures.
 


Yes his beard! The beard he had been cultivating for years began to be no more. 
 


Then there was a mustache.
 


Before we knew it, it was gone!
 


Even CBS News 8's Heather Myers was sad to see it go!
 


We love you too Eric Weddle!  
 


Let's just hope that beard didn't hold Weddle's strength like Samson's hair held his strength! 

