Vietnamese cyclo bicycle stolen in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/ CNS) - Authorities asked the public Tuesday for help in finding a valuable Vietnamese pedicab that was stolen last week in City Heights.

The three-wheeler, which is owned by the Little Saigon Foundation, disappeared from a residential driveway in the 3400 block of Central Avenue late Thursday or early Friday, according to San Diego police.

Whoever made off with the pedal-powered taxi -- a type of conveyance known as a cycle rickshaw or cyclo in Asia -- had to cut a lock chain to get it.

"It's a huge devastation for our community. They cyclo represents years and years and years of hard work of the Vietnamese people trying to make a living," said Ron Luong, External V.P. Of the Little Saigon Foundation, San Diego.

The pedicab had been shipped to the United States from Vietnam and was stored in front of the same house near Manzanita Canyon for about a year. It has a resale value of roughly $2,000 but also is a "priceless" piece of cultural art, according to a statement from SDPD public affairs.

The cyclo, which was due to be exhibited at a Lunar New Year festival at Qualcomm Stadium this coming weekend, has a solid-blue body and a green canopy over the front passenger seat, which also is green.

"This is very hurtful, not only for our organization but for the thousands and thousands of patrons who come and visit our festival. It has a lot of history to our country. For us to lose it especially in our backyard is very, very devastating." said Luong.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.