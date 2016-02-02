County Supervisor declares today CBS Adopt 8 Day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Members of CBS 8 were honored on Tuesday by the County Board of Supervisors for their efforts in helping foster children find "Forever Families."

CBS News 8's Marcella Lee and the entire Adopt 8 Team received a proclamation declaring February 2nd “CBS Adopt 8 Day” in San Diego County for the 15-year program which has helped connect more than 500 children to permanent homes.

The segment airs each Sunday on CBS New 8 at 5p.m.