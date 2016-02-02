Raising special dogs, only to give them up - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Raising special dogs, only to give them up

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Talmadge couple has spent the last 16-years raising puppies, only to give them away. 

The dogs are part of a program called "Canine Companions for Independence." Once passed the puppy phase, the dogs move on to help people with physical and developmental disabilities. 

CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely has the details in the video report above from Talmadge. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.