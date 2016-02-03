Coronado pushing for green light on speed camera

CORONADO (CBS 8) - To get a speed camera installed along the Third and Fourth Street corridor, Coronado is going to have to do battle with the state.

Coronado residents want a speed camera that would monitor drivers' speeds along Third and Fourth Street in Coronado and automatically issue tickets to violators, similar to a red-light camera.

Currently, speed cameras are prohibited in California, meaning that legislation at the state level would first have to be passed in order to make speed cameras a reality on the roadways.

"We have an opportunity to use technology to reclaim a neighborhood by slowing traffic down. We are going to do that if we can," said Coronado Councilmember Bill Sandke.

If the state legislature ultimately gives the green light, Caltrans which has jurisdiction over the state-owned roadway would still have to give its blessing.

"We are still stuck with having to ask Caltrans for permission to do this and that frustrates me," said Sandke.

Over the last two years, in the same road corridor, two teens were seriously injured and an elderly man was killed in three separate incidents.

"As soon as they [drivers] get on Fourth the only thing between them and the bridge is some pavement that they want to get over as fast as they can," said a Coronado resident.

One critic complained to Councilmember Sandke saying that installing the cameras would be a form of "big brother."

"It is a little bit of "big brother," but wee need "big brother" to look over our residents," said Sandke.

The City of San Francisco is also currently pushing for legislation to allow speed cameras which could prove to be helpful in Coronado's fight to get them.

The looming deadline for new legislation to be considered for passage in the upcoming session this year has to be proposed by February 19th, just over two weeks away.

