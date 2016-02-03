Fallen tree knocks down power line in South Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fallen tree knocks down power line in South Park

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A falling tree downed a power line just east of the Balboa Park Golf Course Wednesday morning, which left numerous area homes and businesses in the dark.

The tree crashed through the wires in the vicinity of 28th and Date streets shortly after 2:30 a.m. and caused problems in the electric system, according to San Diego police and San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of 7:30 a.m., 176 utility customers were without power, but it had been restored to all but 13 about an hour later.

Utility officials estimated service would be fully restored by 3 p.m.

Click here for detailed SDG&E power outage map.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.