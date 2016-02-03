Fallen tree knocks down power line in South Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A falling tree downed a power line just east of the Balboa Park Golf Course Wednesday morning, which left numerous area homes and businesses in the dark.

The tree crashed through the wires in the vicinity of 28th and Date streets shortly after 2:30 a.m. and caused problems in the electric system, according to San Diego police and San Diego Gas & Electric.

As of 7:30 a.m., 176 utility customers were without power, but it had been restored to all but 13 about an hour later.

Utility officials estimated service would be fully restored by 3 p.m.