Drug suspect arrested after chase in City Heights

CITY HEIGHTS (CBS 8) - A man is under arrest after leading San Diego police on a chase through City Heights.

Police say undercover narcotic detectives were watching a suspect on University Avenue when he got in a car and sped off Tuesday night.

He crashed into another car and kept going.

"The suspect continued westbound, struck two other vehicles then abandoned the vehicle in the southwest alley, just a block from here. He took off on foot and was later taken into custody by one of our canine units on the I-15 Freeway," Lt. Ray Valentin said.

A 10-year-old girl in the car that was hit complained of pain, but did not need to go to the hospital.

