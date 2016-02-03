Driver takes off after hitting a tree and a mailbox

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - Police are searching for the driver of a Toyota Tacoma who crashed into a tree and a mailbox in Carlsbad.

It happened around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 7400 block of Circulo Sequoia.

The tow truck called to remove the vehicle hit a small water main while trying to load it onto the flatbed.

The water main has been turned off for repairs.

Crews were working to remove the tree that's blocking the road.

Anyone with information should call Carlsbad police.