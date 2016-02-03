Tunnel discovered near US-Mexico border - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tunnel discovered near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - We're getting our first look Wednesday morning at a drug tunnel near the border.

Soldiers with the Mexican army made the discovery Saturday in Tijuana, after issuing a search warrant at a home there.

Pictures were taken inside the tunnel.

It was found 30-feet underground, but appears to be incomplete, at only 9-feet long.

Three packages were recovered, two containing meth and one with marijuana.

