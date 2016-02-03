Everyone was a winner in Iowa, except the losers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Everyone was a winner in Iowa, except the losers

It was a big night at the Iowa Caucuses, with several candidates declaring victory and at least one needing a change of clothes.

Stephen Colbert discusses the night’s activities and how some decisions came down to a coin toss.

