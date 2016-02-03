DA investigator shoots dog, ricochet hits partner

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An investigator for the San Diego District Attorney's office was hospitalized Wednesday morning after being struck in the leg by a ricocheting bullet after his partner opened fire on a dog at a home in Jamacha.

According to a lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department, a pit bull ran out of a house in the 7700 block of Dry Creek Place toward the investigators as they were conducting follow up work on an ongoing case. However, neighbors dispute this and say that the dog did not charge the two men.

One of the investigators shot the dog and fragments from the bullet ricocheted and hit his partner in the leg, said Steve Walker, spokesman for the county District Attorney's Office.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. and medics transported the injured investigator to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The dog was taken by Animal Control personnel to a veterinary clinic, where the pit bull was admitted in stable condition.

The nature of the case the two investigators were working at the time of the shooting has not been disclosed.

Pit Bull shot during DA investigation. Authorities say it charged them. Neighbors say not so. @CBS8 #pitbull #dog pic.twitter.com/ofSarmqY2B — Dominic Garcia (@DomCBS8) February 3, 2016

BREAKING: SDPD confirms a DA investigator suffered a leg wound from ricochet. 7700 blk Dry Creek Place. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/7tu2zYEtjF — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) February 3, 2016