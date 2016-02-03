Restaurants thank firefighters, donate $5,000 towards new safety equipment

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After a fire ripped through their restaurant last May, Top of the Market and The Fish Market are showing their gratitude to firefighters by donating life saving equipment to the department.

The fire, which broke out Wednesday, May 27, 2015, caused severe damage to the restaurant, which was forced to close for several months while repairs were made. The Fish Market reopened in August and to thank the firefighters for their efforts, the restaurant made a $5,000 donation to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation. The money is being used to purchase Personal Escape Systems for firefighters.

The foundation has been raising money to help the department outfit every firefighter with one of these devices, which is designed to allow firefighters to bail out of an upper story window in less than 30 seconds. The current method used by San Diego firefighters requires all firefighters who are escaping to be together as they find an anchor in a burning building from which to tie a series of knots before roping out of a window. This takes an average of four to six minutes.

The PES device is a recommended item for all firefighters. However, the SDFD has had other priority needs that have prevented the department from being able to purchase the equipment. The devices cost approximately $700 apiece.

If you would like to make a donation, visit sdfirerescue.org to make a contribution and help equip San Diego's firefighters with the gear they need to do their job safely.