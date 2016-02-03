CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Driver pulls gun on motorcyclist in road rage fight

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) - A truck driver pulls a gun on a motorcyclist when he knocks on the driver's window, and the incident is captured on a helmet camera.

"I felt surrounded and threatened. It was an issue," said the truck driver who had a dozen motorcyclists riding around him on Boulder Highway in Las Vegas.

"You see the second 3 minutes of it. There's about 3 or 4 minutes that they didn't show you of all the motorcycles being erratic and causing issues in traffic," says the man referring to the video that captures him pointing a firearm at a motorcycle rider.

The rider who filmed the altercation said it began with a dust-up involving another rider and a different SUV on the highway.

The truck driver said a motorcyclist leaned against his truck in traffic and nudged it. When the motorcyclist was "popping wheelies" in front of his truck, it was at that point, the truck driver - who has a concealed weapons license - became infuriated.

"When I get up to the next light, the guys got me distracted on the left hand side, on the passenger side this other individual comes up knocking on my ... beating on my passenger door," says the truck driver.

Undoubtedly, it startled me and I pulled my gun out and I was prepared for it."

Both truck driver and motorcyclist accused each other of provoking the other.

A report from KVVU in Las Vegas states the truck driver has gone to the police station to file a report.

Video report from KVVU via CNN Video Affiliate Network.