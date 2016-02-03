Day of Giving 2016

THANK YOU SAN DIEGO!

This year's Day of Giving celebration was a huge success, raising over $230,000! But we're not done yet...

"Giving" can mean a variety of things and we're hoping the community will consider helping in any capacity they can - whether it's giving a donation, giving time as a volunteer, or giving the greatest gift of all: a home to a vulnerable animal in need. For as little as $19 a month, you can help provide vital services and second chances to animals in need. Visit sdhumane.org for more information or visit a location nearest you!

THANK YOU TO OUR PAWSOME SPONSORS!