Branching Out: School could use those fallen trees - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Branching Out: School could use those fallen trees

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With all of the trees that came down during the recent windstorm, there is a lot of extra wood lying around and there are some places that would love to take it off your hands. 

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles shows how one school is putting wood to good use in this Earth 8 Report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.