12,000 "butt dials" to 911 last year in San Diego over 5-week period

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - During a five-week period last year, 23 percent of the 911 calls to San Diego police dispatchers were accidental "pocket calls," Chief Shelley Zimmerman told the City Council's Public Safety and Livable Neighborhoods Committee Wednesday.
She said that worked out to around 12,000 calls to the emergency line.
"We made an attempt to call back every one of those individuals and not one of them was an emergency," Zimmerman said.
She said a proposed policy change regarding the dreaded "butt dials" would save the dispatching staff 2.8 hours per day.
A Federal Communications Commission report released in October said authorities in New York and Anchorage estimated that roughly 70 percent of their emergency calls came from wireless devices, and half of those were inadvertent.
The report from Commissioner Michael O'Rielly said dispatchers were "inundated" with such calls, creating a "huge waste of resources."
According to San Diego City Council members, one of the biggest complaints they get is how long citizens are left on hold on calls to the SDPD because of the dispatchers' workload. The dispatching staff is short 25 employees, but two prospective workers are in the process of being hired, according to Zimmerman.
Changes to dispatcher schedules that should lead to an improvement are due to be implemented soon, she said.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.