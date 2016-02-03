Back and forth with a table tennis hall-of-famer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Back and forth with a table tennis hall-of-famer

OCEANSIDE (CBS 8) - Like a fine wine, a 93-year-old hall-of-fame table tennis player keeps improving with time. 

Inside the senior center called El Corazon, which in Spanish means "the heart," 93-year-old Si Wasserman has plenty of it. 

As a child in Detroit, Si himself got ping ponged around a lot when he became an orphaned. 

His father passed away when he was three and his mother when he was 12-years-old. Si picked up a paddle and never set it down. 

He has the trophies and newspaper articles to prove it. 

Si even wrote a "how to" book on ping pong. Si is one of 18 members in the hall-of-fame. 

What is Si's secrete to health? He walks more than a mile a day and does not drink or smoke.

Naturally, CBS News 8's Jeff Zevely challenged the Oceanside resident to a game of ping pong, but his foolish hopes of winning were tabled from the first serve. 

Watch the match between Zevely and Si in the above video report. 

