411 pounds of pot recovered off coast

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds of pounds of drugs are in Customs and Border Protection custody after a major bust off the coast last weekend.

75 packages of marijuana were recovered from a 24-foot boat on Saturday after the Coast Guard boarded it in international waters.

During the search, CBP dogs alerted officers to a cabin, which contained 411 pounds of marijuana valued at nearly $250,000.

The three people aboard the boat were turned over the Homeland Security.