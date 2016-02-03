Miramar Marines talk with Defense Secretary Ash Carter

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Defense Secretary Ash Carter says the Pentagon's budget plan over the next five years will focus on investing in more high-end Naval ships and a newly modified defense missile able to now also target ships at long range.

Carter told sailors during a visit Wednesday to Naval Base San Diego that the plan includes spending $2.9 billion for the modified SM-6 missile and $600 million to be invested in unmanned undersea vehicles.

In addition, the Pentagon is budgeting for nine new Virginia-class submarines, 10 new warships, 13 more F-35 fighter jets, and 16 more F/A-18E/F fighters than originally planned.

Carter says buying 40 new Littoral Combat Ships instead of the original 52 will result in $8 billion more to pay for the new strategy.

