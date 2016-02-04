Arson suspected after truck goes up in flames

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Authorities are searching for an arsonist who set a truck on fire Thursday.

It happened in the same area where another vehicle was torched the night before in Normal Heights.

The fire bug torched a 1998 Chevy Silverado pickup truck. Flames destroyed almost everything.

A family member says her father parked the truck at the 3300 block of Monroe Avenue, after work around 7:00 Wednesday night.

Hours later it caught fire and smoke filled the air as neighbors called 911.

The owner's daughter says their hardworking family is now left with a useless vehicle.

"No full coverage, so I guess he will have to get a new one with income tax money," Iratzu Alvarez said.

Investigators say the battery was missing and the fire was not caused by a mechanical problem. There's nearly $3,000 in damages.

Police don't have any suspects so far.

Firefighters warn neighbors to be extra cautious. They also responded to a suspicious fire at Cherokee and University earlier this week. A Toyota pickup truck went up in flames.