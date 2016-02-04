Car fire stops traffic on Coronado Bridge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Car fire stops traffic on Coronado Bridge

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A car fire causes traffic delays on the Coronado Bridge Thursday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., a call came in about a car on fire in the middle of the bridge with people inside.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

No reports of injuries.

