Teen crashes into 4 cars, damages apartment

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An 18-year-old male driver is accused of smashing into four cars and an apartment complex.

It happened shortly before 11:00 Wednesday night on 13th Street in Imperial Beach.

Police say the teen drove his sedan into the other cars, one of which, went into a man's bedroom.

The driver is not suspected of DUI, police said.

No one was hurt.

