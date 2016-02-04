Two arrested after short pursuit in City Heights - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two arrested after short pursuit in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people are in custody after a short pursuit along El Cajon Boulevard Thursday.

The car was driving erratically. When San Diego police ran the plates, it came back as stolen.

Authorities say the driver refused to stop and even hit a parked truck.

Police finally stopped and arrested the driver.

They say he was combative and may have been under the influence of drugs.

