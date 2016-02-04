14 people displaced after apartment fire in Bankers Hill

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A fire at an apartment building in Bankers Hill Thursday morning left 14 people displaced, but no injuries were reported.

The fire broke out shortly before 8 a.m. in a bedroom in the building alongside Redwood Street, between First and Second avenues, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other areas of the building.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and investigators were summoned, a fire dispatcher said.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 14 displaced residents, authorities said.