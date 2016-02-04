Owner of pit bull shot by DA investigator speaks to CBS News 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A pit bull that was shot by a San Diego District Attorney's investigator is expected to make a full recovery.

The pit bull's owner, Carlos Haynes, says the incident was a misunderstanding.

"She was running out to the car. I guess they didn't know she was running out to the car. That's when all I heard was bow, bow, bow, bow, bow," said Haynes.

The dog was shot Wednesday morning while two DA investigators were conducting follow up work for a case. According to the San Diego Police Department, the pit bull charged at the investigators from a house in the 7700 block of Dry Creek Place, however, her owner and neighbors dispute this.

One of the investigators shot the dog and fragments from the bullet ricocheted and hit his partner in the leg, said Steve Walker, spokesman for the county District Attorney's Office. The investigator was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was later released that afternoon. The pit bull was taken by Animal Control officers to the County Animal Shelter in Bonita.

Haynes says the two investigators were looking for his nephew who stays at his property. Haynes also has two young daughters and says his nephew wasn't home at the time.

According to Haynes, the dog could hear the two men walking on his property and approached the vehicle of the two investigators before they opened fire.

"The dog was probably just being a dog. It was doing its job and it's a balance, though. Law enforcement has to protect itself as well. We've reached out to them with a training program on how to handle this type of situation. I think the Humane Society has a program as well," said Jennifer Hill, County Animal Services.

Animal Services says the dog is in veterinary care with multiple bullet fragments in her chest and a collapsed lung, but she is in stable condition. The pit bull requires surgery to remove the bullet fragments, but it isn't clear who will pay for the expensive procedure. Haynes says he hasn't received a follow up call from the District Attorney's Office about the incident and hopes he can receive compensation to help pay veterinarian bills.