Orioles get RHP Despaigne from Padres for minor leaguer

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Baltimore Orioles have acquired right-hander Odrisamer Despaigne from the San Diego Padres for a minor league pitcher.

Despaigne went 5-9 with a 5.80 ERA over 18 starts and 16 relief appearances with the Padres last season. The 28-year-old has a career record of 9-16 in 50 games.

Despaigne will compete for a job in the back end of the rotation, Orioles vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette said Thursday.

Duquette says Despaigne "has proven he can start and serve as a long-relief option out of the bullpen."

The Orioles gave up 19-year-old right-hander Jean Cosme in the deal. Cosme pitched in 12 games for Single-A Aberdeen last year.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Orioles designated pitcher C.J. Riefenhauser for assignment.
 

