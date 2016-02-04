Amazon now delivering alcohol in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - With the Super Bowl coming up this weekend, Amazon's new alcohol delivery service couldn't have come at a better time.

Starting Thursday, San Diegans are now able to enjoy one hour delivery of beer, wine and spirits through Prime Now in partnership with Keg N Bottle, a local retailer in San Diego.

Prime Now was originally launched in San Diego back in November. The service, which is offered exclusively to Prime members, offers thousands of daily essentials from Amazon through a mobile app from daily items like paper towels or milk to laptops and other electronic devices. Customers in San Diego are also able to purchase groceries and prepared meals through Prime Now in partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, Bristol Farms, Northgate Market and Sprinkles Cupcaks.

Prime Now is available from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Two hour delivery is free and one-hour delivery is available for $7.99. Prime members can download the Prime Now App, which is available on both iOS and Android devices, and members will be notified when the service is available in their zip code.