Car crashed into bridge club in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CBS 8) - A driver crashed through the front of a card room in Escondido on Thursday.

The crash happened around noon at a bridge club in the 2300 block of South Escondido Boulevard. Police say an elderly couple was pulling up to the club when their car accidentally smashed into the building and wound up all the way inside.

No one was inside the building at the time.

A city engineer was called out to check for electrical damage and make sure the building is safe.