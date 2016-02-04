Sharp Grossmont employees go lavender for cancer - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sharp Grossmont employees go lavender for cancer

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Employees at Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa showed their support for World Cancer Day by "going lavender."

On Thursday, dozens colored their hair lavender, the color that represents all cancers, to raise awareness of the disease. Sharp CEO Scott Evans participated in honor of his son, who was just three years old when he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. 

The goal of the event is to save lives by spreading the word about preventative care and encouraging everyone to get cancer screenings. 

