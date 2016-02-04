CalTrans workers put lost dog on the road home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - She's blind and deaf and Thursday night, a little dog named Heidi is back home where she belongs after beating the odds and surviving more than a week on her own.

“Heidi's 14 and I've had her for about nine years,” said Michael Davidson, Heidi’s owner.

Heid is safe at home resting comfortably after a 13-day journey through Mission Valley.

“I sure would like to know about her journey,” said Davidson.

Michael Davidson took her for a walk on a nearby trail about two weeks ago when he got a phone call.

“I ignored her for probably three minutes,” said Davidson.

That's when Michael realized Heidi was missing. Heidi is blind, deaf and has no sense of smell and she likely walked off the trail without seeing the edge. Davidson searched the trails and streets, but he couldn't find Heidi. Many of his neighbors also joined the search as the days dragged on.

“Homeless people that live on the trail were looking for her and downtown I’d run into people asking where's the little dog. People were crying,” said Davidson.

Then, after 13 days of searching, Davidson got a call from a CalTrans worker at a construction site nearby.

“They said they had a dog here named Heidi and I almost dropped dead. I thought she died a week before that. I didn't understand how she could last so long,” said Davidson.

Davidson and Heidi were finally reunited. This also isn't the first time Heidi's gotten into trouble. Back in 2005, she ran off Sunset Cliffs chasing birds only to be rescued by lifeguards. Davidson says since she's returned, her sense of adventure is strongly diminished.

“I fed her and she ate like a horse. Then she went to sleep and she slept for about eight hours, got up and wanted to eat again,” said Davidson.

Heidi is regaining her weight and on her way to a full recovery.

