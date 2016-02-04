CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Jorge Armando Alfaro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Jorge Armando Alfaro

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Jorge Armando Alfaro.    

 He's wanted for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

 His criminal history includes burglary, narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft. 

Jorge Armando Alfaro is 36-years-old, 6-0, 240-pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He's known to stay in Mid-City and Southeast San Diego.  

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous. 

