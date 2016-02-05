Project to improve one of San Diego's worst roads

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A multi-million project is underway to fix one of the worst streets in San Diego.

Streamview Drive has been the site of countless crashes involving cars, bikes, and pedestrians over the years.

The city is investing $3.5 million into a mile-long stretch of Streamview adding roundabouts to slow down speeding traffic which averages 48-miles-an-hour in a 25-miles-per-hour zone.

The project will also widen sidewalks, add bike lanes and add raised medians to increase safety.

"For what it's going to do visually for our neighborhood, the improvement on the street, the slowing of the traffic, we are going to benefit so much," said Ana Orzel-Amita, an area resident.

However, not all residents along Streamview see the benefit to the changes.

Cheryl Fleming has lived in the neighborhood for 33 years. She and other neighbors question the need for roundabouts which will eliminate street parking in front of their homes.

"I am against it 100-percent. Parking is vital around here," she said.

Community leaders said the benefits outweigh the cost to some residents.

"I'm sorry and I feel the pain of some of the people who might have lost some of that parking, or it has moved just a little bit further away," said Anna Orzel-Amita.