FDNY: 1 dead, 3 seriously hurt in Manhattan crane collapse

This photo courtesy of Paul Leys shows a crane collapse in Lower Manhattan on Friday, Feb. 5, 2016 in New York.

Emergency workers gather at the scene of a crane collapse in the Tribeca section of Manhattan in New York on Friday, Feb.5, 2016.

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a deadly crane collapse in Lower Manhattan (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the crane that collapsed in Lower Manhattan was being lowered as a precaution because of wind when the accident occurred.

De Blasio said wind speeds were around 20 mph when crews arrived Friday morning so a decision was made to secure the crane. He says the crew had been directing people away from the area as the crane was being moved.

One person was killed and three injured when the crane toppled into the street.

The crane's boom landed across several cars, smashing their roofs. De Blasio says the person who was killed was sitting in a parked car.

___

11:15 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says there have been gas leaks as the result of the deadly crane collapse in Lower Manhattan.

De Blasio says gas has been shut off in buildings around the area of Friday morning's collapse. Fire Department and Con Edison crews have been sweeping the area every 15 minutes to make sure it's safe.

The collapse left one person dead and three injured. De Blasio says the person who was killed was sitting in a parked car.

The crane's boom landed across several cars, smashing their roofs.

___

11 a.m.

Mayor Bill de Blasio says the person killed in the Lower Manhattan crane collapse was sitting in a parked car.

Two other people are in serious condition and another person has minor injuries. The mayor says none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

The crane collapsed into the street Friday morning, stretching much of a block in the Tribeca neighborhood. The crane's boom landed across several cars, smashing their roofs, as debris littered the street.

___

10:25 a.m.

An employee at a New York crane company says an investigation is under way after a massive crane collapsed onto a Manhattan street, killing one person and injuring three others.

The employee at Bay Crane said he was a manager but would not give his name when reached by The Associated Press. He declined further comment.

A crane bearing the company's name was overturned at the scene of Friday morning's collapse.

Fire officials say one person was killed and two seriously injured. A third person suffered minor injuries.

___

___

___

