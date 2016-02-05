Water main break prompts closures on Balboa Avenue near I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A water main break in the Clairemont neighborhood prompted authorities to close westbound Balboa Avenue in the area.

By Friday afternoon, Balboa Avenue had been reopened.

The ruptured pipe on Balboa Avenue alongside Interstate 5 did not leave anyone in the area without running water but left the westbound lanes closed, according to city Public Utilities Department spokesman Arian Collins.

Traffic was diverted onto Morena Boulevard and drivers could access the freeway via Clairemont Drive.

Collins said that since the water main is scheduled to be replaced in the near future, it would remain out of service instead of being repaired.

No customers were out of water service.