Chase suspect accused of trying to break into home

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A police chase comes to a frightening end for a husband and wife when one of the suspects tries to break into their home. But they fought back!

It happened overnight in the 1600 block of Mission Cliff Drive in University Heights.

The 20-minute pursuit covered several freeways before police say the driver crashed into a parked truck.

Police arrived and arrested the suspect. A homeowner says he and his wife had to deal with the passenger.

"This woman entered the back of the house and we basically pushed her back outside where the police were waiting," Jeff Rice said.

The woman was arrested.

Rice told CBS News 8 his neighbor's truck, the one the couple crashed into, had just been returned after being stolen two weeks ago.