City Council approves higher pay for paramedics

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The battle for higher pay will be up for a citywide vote this summer.

The San Diego city council approved broadening the "living wage ordinance" to include service workers in the medical field, paramedics and emergency technicians.

The amendment to the ordinance means first responders will be paid more than $12 an hour with medical benefits.

Councilman David Alvarez says the council reviewed the city's contract with the previous ambulance company and noticed they were making $4 less than a normal living wage.

The next fight is raising the city's minimum wage to $11.50 an hour with sick days. That will be on the June ballot.