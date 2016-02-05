Sneak Peek: The LEGO Movie 4D A New Adventure

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It only took four LEGO bricks to create a character nearly every child knows and loves.

Emmet from the LEGO movie may be tiny, but he and his friends are up for a big adventure in a brand new movie.

In an all-new theatrical attraction developed exclusively for LEGOLAND® theme parks and LEGOLAND® Discovery Centers, the familiar heroes reunite at the invitation of a shady new character, Risky Business.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from LEGOLAND with all the details on a new movie you can see, smell and touch!

