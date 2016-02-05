Dental assistant accused of molesting patient pleads not guilty

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting a 17- year-old girl while she was undergoing a dental procedure under anesthesia pleaded not guilty Friday to seven felony counts of sexual battery of an unconscious person.

Luis Ramos, 36, was ordered held on $100,000 bail. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle alleged that Ramos molested the girl -- touching her breasts and putting his face in her chest -- for about seven minutes while he was alone with her at Park Boulevard Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery on Jan. 21.

The alleged crime was captured on video, the prosecutor said.

``She (the victim) felt some touching that happened after the procedure (which was) somewhat inappropriate. She reported that,'' Doyle said outside court.

``When we served the search warrant, we recovered a video of the act occurring.''

Ramos, who was arrested Wednesday, had worked for the surgical office for three years, Doyle said.

The defendant's employer has cooperated with investigators, said police Lt. Sandra Rapalee-Albrektsen.

Ramos has been suspended without pay pending resolution of the case, said general manager Chasity Daniel.

Doyle urged anyone who thinks they may have been victimized by Ramos to contact the Sex Crimes Division of the San Diego Police Department.

Ramos will be back in court Feb. 9 for a bail review.