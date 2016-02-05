San Diego "Goes Red" to raise awareness about heart disease in women

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Buildings around San Diego are glowing red in honor of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women month.



Several businesses are lit up in red, including the Hard Rock Hotel and Horton Plaza.

The goal is to raise awareness of the number one killer of women nationwide, which is heart disease.

In an effort to spread the word about heart disease, people are encouraged to wear red on Friday, February 5.

