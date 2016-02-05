San Diego "Goes Red" to raise awareness about heart disease in w - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego "Goes Red" to raise awareness about heart disease in women

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Buildings around San Diego are glowing red in honor of the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women month.
    
Several businesses are lit up in red, including the Hard Rock Hotel and Horton Plaza.

RELATED: CBS 8's Go Red For Women

The goal is to raise awareness of the number one killer of women nationwide, which is heart disease.

In an effort to spread the word about heart disease, people are encouraged to wear red on Friday, February 5. 

Click here to support the cause and find out more information.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.