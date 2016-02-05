Worker rescued from trench in Grantville

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Emergency crews were able to promptly rescue that worker who got trapped up to his waist in earth when part of a construction trench collapsed in front of a house on Elsa Road in Grantville, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.

He seemed uninjured and declined medics' offer of a ride to a hospital for an evaluation.

A crew working for Ozzy's Plumbing and Drains placed one of its workers in the bottom of the hole that had been dug when partial collapse occurred.

First responders used ladders and bracing to extricate the man in a matter of minutes.

Ironically, over a decade ago Elsa Road was the scene of a gas explosion that sparked a massive fire engulfing the original home located in front of Friday's trench rescue.

In that incident, two firefighters inside trying to save the house were blown from the house when the back of the house collapsed.