Training your dog to help you when you need it - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Training your dog to help you when you need it

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Humane Society is teaming up with the  Parkinson's Association to teach pets how to lend a helping paw to their owners. 

Friday marked the first class of "Parkinson's Pooches." 

In  the video above CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reports from The Humane Society in Morena where some old dogs are learning new tricks. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.