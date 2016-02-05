9-11 Rescue truck in San Diego for repairs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of two surviving New York rescue trucks from the 9-11 attacks is in San Diego this week for repairs.

"Alignment Express" in allied gardens donated time and labor to install specially-built axles on the truck.

The truck is owned by the Remembrance Rescue Project. It tours the U.S. teaching young people about 9-11.

The new axles will make it easier for the truck to get to different locations and will also save gas.

The owner of "Alignment Express" received special congressional recognition from Congressman Duncan Hunter's office for his company's work on the truck.