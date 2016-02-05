Pizza places need to be at the top of their game - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pizza places need to be at the top of their game

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - From chips and dips to wings and potato skins, there are lots of touchdown worthy treats to choose form when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday snacks. 

The most popular food choice for the big game is pizza. 

CBS News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports in the video above from Basic downtown San Diego where they began preparations for one of the busiest days of the year. 

