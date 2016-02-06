Vintage Himmel - Larry heads to the big game - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Vintage Himmel - Larry heads to the big game

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Lots of San Diegans are excited about the Super Bowl, but not nearly as excited as we were in 1995 when the Chargers were in it. 

That year, Larry and photojournalist Bill Tracey drove to Miami, but made a stop in Hope Springs, Florida when they ran out of clean clothes. 

Watch the video above for this week's Vintage Himmel. 

