Extra patrols to keep DUI drivers off the roads

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - The Sheriff's department's crackdown on Super Bowl partiers who drink and drive this weekend is underway.

Two motorists were arrested for suspected drunk driving in Poway during a DUI/driver license checkpoint that ended Saturday morning, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A total of 1,151 vehicles went through the checkpoint on eastbound Poway Road near the intersection of Oak Knoll road from 8:30 p.m. Friday until 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Nine drivers were cited for driving without a license, and two were cited for driving on a suspended license. Two vehicles were towed from the checkpoint.

Sheriff Sgt. David Cheever said the primary intent of the checkpoint was to educate the public about the dangers of drinking and driving and to deter potentially impaired drivers.

In Pacific Beach, eight motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in an overnight checkpoint, police said.

Eight vehicles were impounded during the checkpoint in the 2600 block of Ingraham Street that began at 11:05 p.m. Friday and ended Saturday at 3 a.m., according to San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

McCullough said 638 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, with 521 of those motorists being screened by officers.