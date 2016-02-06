Lowest price for Super Bowl ticket is $3,000, company says

Banners for the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers hang outside Levi's Stadium in advance of Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 50 football game Friday, Feb. 5, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For a mere $3,000, you can attend the Super Bowl.

That's the lowest price of a ticket to the big game on Sunday, according to an executive from the online ticket marketplace StubHub.

Prices are holding steady, said Jason Deppen, StubHub's director of field operations.

"We're seeing prices as low as $3,000 to get in, so we are talking upper corner, upper end zone. Those prices are hovering around $3,000. The average price we're seeing — $4,500, $4,700 — and prices get up to into the tens of thousands depending on suite levels, and lower sidelines of course," Deppen said.

StubHub has already sold nearly 5,000 tickets, and it expects sales to reach 6,000 before kickoff, Deppen said.

"We have not seen a lot of downward trend movement, which we have seen in the past at other Super Bowls. I don't know if I expect it to go too much down on how much inventory is left on game day," Deppen said.

To sweeten the pot, StubHub is offering Fan Fair for buyers shelling out the big bucks. The company rented out the Great America amusement park before the game.

"This is actually a free experience for any StubHub customer, so if you buy your ticket on StubHub for the Super Bowl, this is a gift to you back from us. It's a little surprise and delight, and something we like to do for all of our fans," said Justin Finn, the company's head of event marketing.

